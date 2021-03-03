TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.08

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.49 million, a PE ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

