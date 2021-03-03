Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 235,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.00 million and a PE ratio of -115.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

