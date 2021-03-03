Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRHC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

