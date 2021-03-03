Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.14. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 47,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

