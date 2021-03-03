Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $49.10

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.10, but opened at $56.03. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 194,850 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 4.56.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
