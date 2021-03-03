Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $49.10

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.10, but opened at $56.03. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 194,850 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

