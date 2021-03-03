Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Wajax stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Wajax has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

