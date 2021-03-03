Scotiabank Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFPUF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

CFPUF traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

