Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to $12.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.05% from the company’s current price.
Shares of PZRIF remained flat at $$7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.80.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
