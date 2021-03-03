Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to $12.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PZRIF remained flat at $$7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.80.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

