VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.