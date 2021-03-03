Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

