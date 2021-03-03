Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,913 shares during the period. Tecnoglass accounts for 2.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 2,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $387.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.