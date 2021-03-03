L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Purchased by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster accounts for about 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 530.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

