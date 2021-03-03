Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.25. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

