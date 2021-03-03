Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $5.62 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00010987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $1.33 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00483420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00079224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00481311 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

