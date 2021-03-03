Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.52. 19,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

