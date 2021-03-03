Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

