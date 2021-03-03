DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. 25,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,995. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $94.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

