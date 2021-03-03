Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $266.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $256.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.70. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.