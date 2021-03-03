Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BYD traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

