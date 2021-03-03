Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,582. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

