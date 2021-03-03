Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ PDCO traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,582. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
