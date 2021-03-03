Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $92,543,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.53. 6,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.