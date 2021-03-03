Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Rattler Midstream accounts for approximately 2.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.69% of Rattler Midstream worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,063. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Bank of America cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

