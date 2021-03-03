Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lessened by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.27. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

