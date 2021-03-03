Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MSCI by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MSCI by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.35. 6,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

