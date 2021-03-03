Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 23,878 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 265.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,822. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

