Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 367 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

