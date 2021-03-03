Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 457 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.78. 33,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.73 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

