Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 5,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

