Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE ETW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,065. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

