Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $2,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

