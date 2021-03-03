Dubuque Bank & Trust Purchases 19,368 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.