Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

DNG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.02. 10,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.05. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$78.51 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

