Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.
DNG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.02. 10,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.05. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$78.51 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22.
About Dynacor Gold Mines
