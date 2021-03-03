BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BUI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 74,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.30.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

