Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 1,260,852 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 260.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,852 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 111.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,686. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,645. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

