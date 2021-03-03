Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,180 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Copart worth $58,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

CPRT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,568. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

