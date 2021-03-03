Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lessened by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $29,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $153.06. 30,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

