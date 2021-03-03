Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

