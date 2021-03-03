The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

