Morgan Stanley Boosts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $76.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

