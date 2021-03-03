Aleph.im 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Aleph.im has a market cap of $32.76 million and $1.46 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.00482028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00073153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00079183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.67 or 0.00480187 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,063,309 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

