Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.
Novanta stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novanta by 71.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
