Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Novanta stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novanta by 71.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

