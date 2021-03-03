Needham & Company LLC Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $336.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $336.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $287.30 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average of $281.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.