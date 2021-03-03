MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.57

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 13424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $752.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
Read More: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.