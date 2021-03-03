Myriad Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $12.89 million and $64,896.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,770,471,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.