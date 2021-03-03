Slack Technologies (WORK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Slack Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, analysts expect Slack Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WORK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $64,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,906 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

