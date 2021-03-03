Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

TUEM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,069. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.