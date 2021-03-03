Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,785. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

