Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

