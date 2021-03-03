Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 244,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of -556.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

