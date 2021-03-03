Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $2,337,603.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,708,922 shares of company stock worth $286,975,655. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.